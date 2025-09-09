Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Shibir VP candidate’s entry into Ducsu counting room draws eyebrows

No Ducsu candidate is allowed inside vote counting room, prompting concerns about integrity of counting process, says AGS candidate Jubel

Sadik Qayem, the vice president (VP) candidate of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was reportedly seen inside the vote counting room. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 07:52 PM

Sadik Qayem, the vice president (VP) candidate of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was reportedly seen inside the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) vote counting room, raising eyebrows and questions over procedural irregularities.

The results of the Ducsu election are expected around 11pm or midnight, according to returning officers.

Md Zubair Ahmed Jubel, assistant general secretary (AGS) candidate of Protirodh Parishad, shared two photographs on his Facebook account showing Sadik and member candidate Rayhan Uddin inside the counting room at the Dhaka University Club.

Jubel said that no Ducsu candidate is allowed inside the vote counting room, prompting concerns about the integrity of the counting process.

