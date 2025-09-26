Friday, September 26, 2025

Chhatra Dal demands full CCTV review, alleges Ducsu polls irregularities

Chhatra Dal criticized DU admin for what it described as 'lack of transparency” in handling complaints, allegations of inconsistencies in polls process

File image of Ducsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 06:31 PM

Dhaka University (DU) unit of Chhatra Dal, has questioned the transparency of the recent Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, demanding a complete analysis of CCTV footage from election day.

In a press release issued on Friday, the organization said concerns about voter turnout and alleged irregularities cannot be resolved without reviewing the full CCTV recordings. They also criticized the university administration for what they described as a “lack of transparency” in handling complaints and allegations of inconsistencies in the election process.

Chhatra Dal claimed that the DU Election Commission issued statements without properly examining the applications submitted by candidates and the 11 allegations raised by candidates backed by the organization.

The statement noted that their candidates had specifically requested access to CCTV footage from designated booths at Haji Muhammad Muhsin Hall, Salimullah Muslim Hall, and Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall centers. According to the organization, the administration, however, dismissed these requests as “unspecified.”

On voter lists and polling procedures, Chhatra Dal emphasized: “Having voter lists available to candidates and verification of attendance by polling agents according to voter lists during voting is an essential element of a fair electoral process.” They claimed that polling agents were not allowed such access during the election.

Addressing allegations about ballot paper printing, the release said: “Recent investigative reports published in various media outlets have clearly proven that DUCSU election ballot papers were indeed printed in Nilkhet,” challenging the administration’s denial.

Chhatra Dal also criticized the administration for dismissing timely and properly submitted complaints as “insubstantial and unspecified,” calling it indicative of a “lack of transparency” in DU’s operations.

The organization concluded by urging the university to conduct transparent and thorough investigations with qualified experts and to provide “specific and reasonable truthful answers” to the concerns raised about irregularities in the DUCSU and Hall Parliament Elections 2025.

