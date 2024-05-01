Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Home
Bangladesh
Bangladesh
Man arrested over rape, murder of third-grader in Comilla
Main accused in rape and murder case Arrested in Chandpur
27 minutes ago
Very severe heatwave grips 7 districts
Highest temperature on Tuesday was 43.8°C in Jessore Lowest temperature on Wednesday was 22.7°C in Dinajpur Rain likely in some places in...
1 hours 17 minutes ago
Workers hold May Day rallies to call for better labour rights
Demands for better pay, reduced hours, workplace safety Workers face rising prices and...
1 hours 22 minutes ago
PM urges factory owners to prioritize well-being of workers over luxuries
Calls for harmony between factory owners, workers Marks May Day with financial aid, cultural event
1 hours 30 minutes ago
Meteorologist: Heatwave blankets around 80% of Bangladesh
FM to attend OIC summit in Gambia
Comilla University closed indefinitely
PM Hasina to brief media on Thailand visit on Thursday
Awami League leader gunned down in Natore
AQI: Dhaka air quality moderate on Wednesday morning
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for tests
Awami League closely monitoring upazila polls
24th death anniversary of Maj Gen Abdul Mannan Siddiqui Thursday
Gas prices for power plants hiked by Tk0.75 per cubic metre
Record 16,477MW power generated in Bangladesh
Plans afoot to build Cox’s Bazar a safe haven for children
PM slams US police handling of pro-Palestine protests
Govt raises retail prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane
Arafat urges govt officials to work sincerely upholding Liberation War spirit
Fisheries Ministry: Next seasonal ban on fishing in marine waters begins May 20
