Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Bangladesh

Man arrested over rape, murder of third-grader in Comilla

Main accused in rape and murder case Arrested in Chandpur
27 minutes ago

Very severe heatwave grips 7 districts

Highest temperature on Tuesday was 43.8°C in Jessore Lowest temperature on Wednesday was 22.7°C  in Dinajpur Rain likely in some places in...
1 hours 17 minutes ago

Workers hold May Day rallies to call for better labour rights

Demands for better pay, reduced hours, workplace safety Workers face rising prices and...
1 hours 22 minutes ago

PM urges factory owners to prioritize well-being of workers over luxuries

Calls for harmony between factory owners, workers Marks May Day with financial aid, cultural event
1 hours 30 minutes ago

Meteorologist: Heatwave blankets around 80% of Bangladesh

FM to attend OIC summit in Gambia

Comilla University closed indefinitely

PM Hasina to brief media on Thailand visit on Thursday

Awami League leader gunned down in Natore

AQI: Dhaka air quality moderate on Wednesday morning

Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for tests

Awami League closely monitoring upazila polls

24th death anniversary of Maj Gen Abdul Mannan Siddiqui Thursday

Gas prices for power plants hiked by Tk0.75 per cubic metre

Record 16,477MW power generated in Bangladesh

Plans afoot to build Cox’s Bazar a safe haven for children

PM slams US police handling of pro-Palestine protests

Govt raises retail prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol and octane

Arafat urges govt officials to work sincerely upholding Liberation War spirit

Fisheries Ministry: Next seasonal ban on fishing in marine waters begins May 20

