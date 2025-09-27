UTL: Sada Dal alleging irregularities in Ducsu is 'duplicitous'

The public and private university teachers’ organization ‘University Teachers’ Link’ (UTL) said that Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election was conducted mostly under the responsibility of teachers belonging to the BNP-leaning Sada Dal, yet they have issued a statement by Sada Dal alleging irregularities in the election, that may be regarded as duplicity and double-faced behavior.

These remarks were made during a press conference held on Saturday at 3pm in front of the Ducsu building regarding the Ducsu election results and subsequent matters. The written statement was read out by UTL convener Professor Md Ataur Rahman Biswas.

Professor Md Ataur Rahman said that, Sada Dal, an organization of teachers aligned with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, has given a frustrating statement regarding the Ducsu election. After July, for many reasons, the Sada Dal has been leading the administrative structure of Dhaka University. Deans of various faculties and provosts of 16 out of 18 halls are directly connected with the Sada Dal.

In addition, among the 10 members of the Election Commission formed for the Ducsu election, 8 represent the Sada Dal and 2 represent the Gulapi Dal. Most of the returning officers and polling officers engaged in the election process are known as active members of the Sada Dal.

“When most of the responsibility of conducting the election was in the hands of the Sada Dal teachers, then raising in their statement the issue of ‘fraud and irregularities’ in the election falls into the category of duplicity and double-faced behavior. This can raise questions about the moral position of the teachers issuing such statements.”

He said before the voting, empty ballot boxes were sealed in front of observers and media workers. "From 8am to 4pm, no incident of fraud, manipulation, ballot snatching, or CCTV blackout occurred anywhere. The vote counting was also shown live on CCTV and results were announced in the presence of all. Yet, Sada Dal’s allegations of irregularities have pained students, teachers, and the people of the country."

He further said that, in democracy victory and defeat are normal. "Such realization increases students’ political awareness and sense of responsibility. Dhaka University is not anyone’s private institution; it is a center of free thought run with the taxpayers’ money. A hegemonic mentality obstructs students’ freedom of expression. Trying to win at any cost by disregarding the voters’ verdict creates division and conflict, which damages the academic environment. This is nothing but a well-planned attempt to question democratic achievements. The duty of teachers involved in the election is to reveal the truth and to properly guide the students."

Their demands include the university administration and Election Commission resolving the baseless questions raised regarding election matters, and the university administration should take steps to stop any form of harassment of students or activities that snatch away their mandate after they exercised their voting rights.

The election conducted with the direct participation of Sada Dal teachers has been questioned through a statement on Sada Dal’s official pad, and such a statement should be withdrawn, they said.

As the 2025 Ducsu election has already been widely praised at home and abroad for being free and fair, the university administration should take legal steps regarding activities that attempt to question such an election.

It is to be noted that on Friday, citing a television channel, the BNP-leaning teachers’ organization Sada Dal issued a statement alleging massive “manipulation and irregularities” in the Ducsu election.