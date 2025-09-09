Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day

Voting for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election is underway amid long queues and a lively, festive atmosphere.

On Tuesday, polls opened at 8am across all eight designated campus centres, featuring a total of 810 booths.

From the very start, students formed long lines at every polling center, eager to cast their votes. The campus is buzzing with excitement, reflecting the enthusiasm of students participating in this long-awaited election.

At the TSC polling center, students from Rokeya Hall told reporters that they were thrilled to vote in such a celebratory environment after many years. Many also expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements, noting that it allowed them to enjoy the election day fully.

The combination of festive energy and high voter turnout marks a vibrant start to this year’s Ducsu election.

Meanwhile, candidates are also visiting the centres.

Around 8:15am on Tuesday, Abidul Islam Khan, the vice-president (VP) candidate nominated by Chhatra Dal, visited the polling center at Udayan Higher Secondary School. Shortly after, the VP candidate nominated by Chhatra Shibir, Sadik Kayem, also visited the same center.

After the visit, Sadik Kayem said: “We can see the excitement among students regarding the Ducsu election. We will urge students to come, cast their votes, and elect their preferred candidates. So far, we are only observing.”

Regarding the code of conduct, he added: “We have discussed the code of conduct with the administration. We hope the administration will take action against anyone who violates it.”

After visiting the Udayan Higher Secondary School polling center, Abidul Islam Khan went to the TSC polling center, but he did not speak to journalists during the visit.