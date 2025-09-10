Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

From Shibir leader to Ducsu VP: Shadik Kayem at center of discussion

Through this, Islami Chhatra Shibir made a prominent presence on the DU campus after more than a decade

Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem) after the official announcement of Ducsu election at Senate Hall on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 01:34 PM

Abu Shadik Kayem, a well-known student figure, has been elected vice president (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu).

He first came into the spotlight as the president of the Dhaka University branch of Islami Chhatra Shibir and has once again attracted significant attention in the academic sphere through his election as Ducsu VP.

Although his name did not appear on the list of central coordinators during the prolonged July protests last year, Shadik Kayem reportedly remained actively involved with them, participating visibly in various programs of the movement.

It is reported that he was also present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Advisory Council of the Interim Government at Bangabhaban.

As a representative of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Shadik Kayem attended a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan on September 21 last year, along with ten other student organizations, advocating for reforms without banning student politics.

After the meeting, he introduced himself to the press as the president of the Dhaka University branch of Shibir and later confirmed this publicly via a Facebook post.

Through this, Islami Chhatra Shibir made a prominent presence on the Dhaka University campus after more than a decade.

Educational background and personal profile

Shadik Kayem is a student of the 2016-17 session of the Department of Political Science at Dhaka University.

He was born in the market area of Khagrachhari town.

His father runs a local textile business, and his younger brother is also involved in Shibir politics at Chittagong University.

From an early age, Shadik demonstrated academic excellence.

He completed his Dakhil from Khagrachhari Baitush Sharaf Jabbaria Ideal Madrasa and Alim from Baitush Sharaf in Chittagong.

After gaining admission to Dhaka University, he secured a CGPA of 3.78 in his undergraduate studies, ranking third in his department, and reportedly achieved strong results at the postgraduate level as well.

Organizational involvement

Throughout his academic life, Shadik Kayem has been associated with multiple organizations.

He previously served as president of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Students’ Council, founder of Hill Society, facilitator for Save Youth – Students Against Violence, organizational secretary of Surya Sen Hall Association of Political Science and general secretary of Bangladesh Youth Initiative.

Having been elected as VP of Ducsu, Sadiq Kayem now assumes new responsibilities.

Students expect him to play a pivotal role in implementing the reforms he has long advocated.

His election marks the beginning of a new chapter for the open political engagement of Islami Chhatra Shibir on the Dhaka University campus after many years.

Topics:

Islami Chhatra ShibirDucsuDUCSU polls
Timeline: Ducsu Election 2025
10 Sep 2025, 12:44
From Shibir leader to Ducsu VP: Shadik Kayem at center of discussion
10 Sep 2025, 12:03
Shadik Kayem: July generation has emerged victorious through Ducsu election
10 Sep 2025, 10:52
The winners from Ducsu polls 2025
10 Sep 2025, 09:40
Ducsu election: Shibir-backed panel takes key posts
10 Sep 2025, 02:48
Shibir-backed panel takes early lead in Ducsu polls
10 Sep 2025, 00:34
Abdul Kader: Chhatra Dal, Shibir tampered Ducsu polling centres 
10 Sep 2025, 00:03
DMP: Avoid crowding at DU
09 Sep 2025, 20:29
Sarjis slams DU Chhatra Dal president for ‘threatening’ VC
09 Sep 2025, 19:52
Shibir VP candidate’s entry into Ducsu counting room draws eyebrows
09 Sep 2025, 19:49
Face-off at TSC: Chhatra Dal alleges rigging in Ducsu vote counting
09 Sep 2025, 18:57
DU assistant proctor ‘harassed’ at TSC amid Ducsu election tensions
09 Sep 2025, 17:35
Ducsu voting ends amid allegations; midnight results expected
09 Sep 2025, 17:14
Over 80% voter turnout in Ducsu election, results expected by midnight
09 Sep 2025, 16:24
Chhatra Dal to win Ducsu polls, says Gayeshwar
09 Sep 2025, 15:52
Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth
09 Sep 2025, 15:44
Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly
09 Sep 2025, 15:30
Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election
09 Sep 2025, 15:02
Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering
09 Sep 2025, 14:47
Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election
09 Sep 2025, 14:40
Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC
09 Sep 2025, 13:56
Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language
09 Sep 2025, 13:51
Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation
09 Sep 2025, 13:47
Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad
09 Sep 2025, 13:38
Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours
09 Sep 2025, 13:11
Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error
09 Sep 2025, 13:09
Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory
09 Sep 2025, 12:00
Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted
09 Sep 2025, 11:42
Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan
09 Sep 2025, 11:23
Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 11:06
GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers
09 Sep 2025, 11:01
VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 10:42
Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day
09 Sep 2025, 09:46
Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres
09 Sep 2025, 09:12
Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 08:05
Balloting begins in Ducsu elections
09 Sep 2025, 00:17
Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls
Read More

BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

Shadik Kayem: July generation has emerged victorious through Ducsu election

The winners from Ducsu polls 2025

Ducsu election: Shibir-backed panel takes key posts

Shibir-backed panel takes early lead in Ducsu polls

Students await Ducsu election results amid rising tensions at DU

Latest News

EC to finalize registration of new parties on Thursday

BNP leader Salahuddin congratulates Ducsu election winners

Govt efforts underway for football team’s safe return from Nepal

Fakhrul off to Singapore with wife

Ferry services on Chandraghona-Raikhali route suspended

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x