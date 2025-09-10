From Shibir leader to Ducsu VP: Shadik Kayem at center of discussion

Abu Shadik Kayem, a well-known student figure, has been elected vice president (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu).

He first came into the spotlight as the president of the Dhaka University branch of Islami Chhatra Shibir and has once again attracted significant attention in the academic sphere through his election as Ducsu VP.

Although his name did not appear on the list of central coordinators during the prolonged July protests last year, Shadik Kayem reportedly remained actively involved with them, participating visibly in various programs of the movement.

It is reported that he was also present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Advisory Council of the Interim Government at Bangabhaban.

As a representative of Islami Chhatra Shibir, Shadik Kayem attended a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan on September 21 last year, along with ten other student organizations, advocating for reforms without banning student politics.

After the meeting, he introduced himself to the press as the president of the Dhaka University branch of Shibir and later confirmed this publicly via a Facebook post.

Through this, Islami Chhatra Shibir made a prominent presence on the Dhaka University campus after more than a decade.

Educational background and personal profile

Shadik Kayem is a student of the 2016-17 session of the Department of Political Science at Dhaka University.

He was born in the market area of Khagrachhari town.

His father runs a local textile business, and his younger brother is also involved in Shibir politics at Chittagong University.

From an early age, Shadik demonstrated academic excellence.

He completed his Dakhil from Khagrachhari Baitush Sharaf Jabbaria Ideal Madrasa and Alim from Baitush Sharaf in Chittagong.

After gaining admission to Dhaka University, he secured a CGPA of 3.78 in his undergraduate studies, ranking third in his department, and reportedly achieved strong results at the postgraduate level as well.

Organizational involvement

Throughout his academic life, Shadik Kayem has been associated with multiple organizations.

He previously served as president of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Students’ Council, founder of Hill Society, facilitator for Save Youth – Students Against Violence, organizational secretary of Surya Sen Hall Association of Political Science and general secretary of Bangladesh Youth Initiative.

Having been elected as VP of Ducsu, Sadiq Kayem now assumes new responsibilities.

Students expect him to play a pivotal role in implementing the reforms he has long advocated.

His election marks the beginning of a new chapter for the open political engagement of Islami Chhatra Shibir on the Dhaka University campus after many years.