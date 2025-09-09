Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Balloting begins in Ducsu elections

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 11:16 AM

Students of Dhaka University began casting their votes in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections on Tuesday morning.

The balloting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

To ensure smooth elections, the university has set up 810 polling booths across eight centres.

The university administration and the Ducsu Election Commission have taken extensive measures to ensure security, deploying law enforcement agencies, the proctorial team, and observation teams across the campus.

Checkposts have been installed at all entrances of Dhaka University, where law enforcement personnel remain stationed. 

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune

A police control room has also been set up in the TSC area.

Police officers, along with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), are positioned at every entry point to facilitate the smooth movement of students.

Meanwhile, from 7am, volunteers assigned to various centres were seen taking up their duties.

VP, GS posts draw record candidates, keen attention

Although Ducsu has 28 posts, voters and candidates are most focused on the two top positions: vice-president (VP) and general secretary (GS). A record 45 candidates, including five women, are contesting for VP, and 19 candidates are running for GS.

Voters indicated that VP candidates Abidul Islam Khan (backed by BNP’s student wing), Sadik Kayem (backed by Jamaat’s student wing), Abdul Quader (backed by NCP), and independent candidate Umama Fatema are leading the race. Other candidates, including Shamim Hossain and Tasnim Afroz Emi, may also attract significant attention.

For the GS position, voters cited Tanvir Bari Hamim (Chhatra Dal), S M Farhad (Shibir), Abu Baker Majumder (NCP-backed), and Meghmallar Basu (Chhatra Union, partial) as the frontrunners. Independent candidate Ashiqur Rahman has also drawn attention with a unique campaign.

Ballot details

Ducsu ballots span five pages, while hall union ballots will be one page. Voters will mark their choices on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune

For the VP position, 45 candidates—including five women—are competing; 19 candidates are vying for GS, 25 for Assistant General Secretary (AGS), and 217 candidates—including 23 women—are competing for 13 member posts.

Election is also being held for 13 posts in each of the 18 hall unions, with a total of 1,035 candidates. Each voter will cast 41 votes in total.

Topics:

Ducsu
Timeline: Ducsu Election 2025
09 Sep 2025, 15:52
Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth
09 Sep 2025, 15:44
Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly
09 Sep 2025, 15:30
Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election
09 Sep 2025, 15:02
Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering
09 Sep 2025, 14:47
Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election
09 Sep 2025, 14:40
Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC
09 Sep 2025, 13:56
Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language
09 Sep 2025, 13:51
Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation
09 Sep 2025, 13:47
Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad
09 Sep 2025, 13:38
Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours
09 Sep 2025, 13:11
Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error
09 Sep 2025, 13:09
Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory
09 Sep 2025, 12:00
Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted
09 Sep 2025, 11:42
Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan
09 Sep 2025, 11:23
Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 11:06
GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers
09 Sep 2025, 11:01
VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 10:42
Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day
09 Sep 2025, 09:46
Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres
09 Sep 2025, 09:12
Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 08:05
Balloting begins in Ducsu elections
09 Sep 2025, 00:17
Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls
Read More

Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering

Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election

Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC

Latest News

Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Pabna-1 residents stage human chain at EC demanding restoration of boundary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x