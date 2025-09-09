Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls

On Tuesday, Dhaka University students, who played a leading role in the July–August 2024 mass uprising that toppled the country’s longest-serving political regime, are going to elect their leaders through the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections.

Although these are student union elections, this year the whole country is watching closely. Citizens are curious about the results, as this is the first election conducted under the interim government, and a significant number of voters are active participants of the student-led mass uprising.

In most previous elections, student wings backed by political parties secured the top posts in Ducsu. This time, however, with no political government in power, students seeking change in campus politics will exercise their voting rights. Apart from the student wings of traditional political parties, numerous independent candidates and electoral alliances are contesting.

Many candidates vying for the Ducsu and hall union posts played significant roles in the recent uprising. After 35 years, Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, is participating openly, having been banned at Dhaka University since the 1990 uprising. Meanwhile, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, banned after the 2024 mass uprising, are not participating in this election.

Although Ducsu has 28 posts, voters and candidates are most focused on the two top positions: vice-president (VP) and general secretary (GS). A record 45 candidates, including five women, are contesting for VP, and 19 candidates are running for GS.

Voters indicated that VP candidates Abidul Islam Khan (backed by BNP’s student wing), Sadik Kayem (backed by Jamaat’s student wing), Abdul Quader (backed by NCP), and independent candidate Umama Fatema are leading the race. Other candidates, including Shamim Hossain and Tasnim Afroz Emi, may also attract significant attention.

For the GS position, voters cited Tanvir Bari Hamim (Chhatra Dal), S M Farhad (Shibir), Abu Baker Majumder (NCP-backed), and Meghmallar Basu (Chhatra Union, partial) as the frontrunners. Independent candidate Ashiqur Rahman has also drawn attention with a unique campaign.

Experts suggest that this first election after the mass uprising could send a clear message about the country’s future political stance. In the last Ducsu election, independent candidate Nurul Haque Nur was elected VP, while student wings of the then-ruling party secured most other top positions. Though the 2019 election was held after almost three decades, its results were controversial.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.

To ensure smooth elections, the university has set up 810 polling booths across eight centres, where students will vote from 8am to 4pm. The university administration and the Ducsu Election Commission have made extensive preparations, with law enforcement agencies, the Proctorial team, and observation teams deployed to maintain security.

Ballot details

Ducsu ballots will span five pages, while hall union ballots will be one page. Voters will mark their choices on Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets. For the VP position, 45 candidates—including five women—are competing; 19 candidates are vying for GS, 25 for Assistant General Secretary (AGS), and 217 candidates—including 23 women—are competing for 13 member posts.

Elections will also be held for 13 posts in each of the 18 hall unions, with a total of 1,035 candidates. Each voter will cast 41 votes in total.

According to the Election Commission, there are 39,773 registered voters: 20,871 male and 18,902 female. Jagannath Hall has the highest number of male voters (2,222), while Rokeya Hall has the most female voters (5,641).

Polling centres

Male students:

Curzon Hall: 5,077 voters (Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, Amar Ekushey Hall, Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall)

Physical Education Center: 4,853 voters (Jagannath Hall, Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall, Salimullah Muslim Hall)

Senate Building: 4,830 voters (Sir AF Rahman Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, Bijoy Ekattor Hall)

Udayan School and College: 6,155 voters (Surja Sen Hall, Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall)

Female students:

TSC: 5,665 voters (Ruqayyah Hall)

Dhaka University Club: 4,755 voters (Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall)

Geology Department: 4,443 voters (Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall)

University Laboratory School and College: 4,096 voters (Shamsunnahar Hall)

Voting procedure

At polling centres, students must confirm their identity with a polling officer. First-year students can show a library card or pay-in slip, while students from other years can use their hall ID, DU ID card, or library card. After verification, the officer will mark the voter’s finger with indelible ink. The voter then signs next to their name on the voter list and informs the officer of their voter number.

The voter will receive the ballot papers and proceed to a secret voting booth. Mobile phones and electronic devices are prohibited. Voters will mark a clear cross (X) next to their preferred candidate’s name and drop the ballot in the designated boxes for central and hall unions without folding it.

For the first time, visually impaired students can vote independently using Braille ballots.

VC: Election to set a national example

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan told journalists after a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday afternoon: “The entire country is watching the Ducsu election. After many years, we are heading toward a historic vote. This election will set an example for the whole nation.”

He added: “A large number of law enforcement personnel will be deployed. So far, there are no major security concerns. Along with volunteer teachers, security personnel will be active around the clock. Although this is a university-based election, it holds national significance. All necessary preparations have been made with that in mind.”

No security concerns, says DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said: “Security on campus has been good for the past ten days and will continue tomorrow. Our deployment will remain until 6:30pm on the 10th and may be extended if necessary.”

He also said that all licensed firearms are banned on campus during the election:

“By the power vested in the DMP, from Monday 8pm to Wednesday noon, carrying licensed firearms on campus is strictly prohibited.”

The commissioner warned: “No one should take the law into their own hands. The campus is under a full security blanket. Law enforcement officers are just a call away — hand over any troublemakers to them.”