Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error

During the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections, polling officer Ziaur Rahman was relieved of duty after unintentionally handing two ballot papers to a student at the Amar Ekushey Hall centre on the second floor of Curzon Hall.

The university’s Public Relations Office confirmed the decision in a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to the release, the complainant student also acknowledged that the incident was an unintentional mistake. Even so, the administration took immediate action after being informed of the matter.

The university authorities said they remain committed to ensuring the election is free, fair, and impartial.