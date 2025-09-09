Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Protirodh Parishad panel’s Meghmallar Bosu raised concerns over irregularities at the TSC polling booth but expressed optimism about the Ducsu and hall union elections if voter turnout remains high.

Speaking after casting his vote, the candidate said: “At the booth where I cast my vote, there were no problems. But the situation at the TSC polling centre is very bad. We learned that ballots had already been issued under the name of Aadok Farhad.”

According to him, most complaints at the TSC polling centre came from supporters of the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel. “The pressure appears to be targeted mostly at smaller student groups,” he alleged, adding: “Non-residential voters are arriving and casting their votes freely, without adequate verification.”

Bosu also said: “If more than 70% of votes are cast, those who stand for democracy along with the resistance forces will win. We urge everyone to come and vote.”

He added, “Don’t think that one single vote doesn’t matter. If people turn out to vote, the results will be good, and the Protirodh Parishad will win.”