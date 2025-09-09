Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls

Abu Baker Majumder, general secretary (GS) candidate from the Boishamyabirodi Shikkharthi Sangsad (Anti-Discrimination Student Council) panel, expressed full confidence in winning the Ducsu election.

He said: "I am a 100% optimistic about victory. The students of this campus will consider me as their representative.”

He also promised to accept the result if anyone else wins through a fair vote. Majumder urged students to cast their votes in a festive spirit.

Majumder said he sees no reason for concern in the election. “Students of Dhaka University are very aware. I hope they will choose the most deserving candidate,” he added, while seeking votes from the voters present.

He casted his vote at Curzon Hall at 11am. He is a resident student of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

Speaking with the journalists he said: “If no untoward incident occurs till the very end, Ducsu can become a role model for Bangladesh."

He further said: “We have previously said that we want Ducsu elections to be held every year. We are enjoying the joyous atmosphere across the campus."

He added: “I have toured the entire campus and found a very positive environment.”

Students of Dhaka University began casting their votes in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections on Tuesday morning.

The balloting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.