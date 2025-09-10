The winners from Ducsu polls 2025

Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem), the candidate backed by the Islami Chhatra Shibir, has been elected vice president (VP) in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

From the same panel, SM Farhad secured the position of general secretary (GS), while Mohiuddin Khan was elected assistant general secretary (AGS).

The official results were announced on Wednesday at 8:30am by Ducsu’s chief election commissioner, Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin.

In addition to the top three posts, candidates from the Shibir-supported panel won nine out of Ducsu’s 12 secretarial positions, while independent candidates secured the remaining three.

Ducsu’s full panel consists of 28 posts, including the VP, GS, AGS, 12 secretarial positions, and 13 member posts. Results for the member posts are still being declared.

So far, the declared winners are as follows:

Vice President (VP) – Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem)





General Secretary (GS) – SM Farhad





Assistant General Secretary (AGS) – Mohiuddin Khan





Liberation War and Democratic Movement Affairs Secretary – Sk Tasnim Afroz Emi





Science and Technology Secretary – Iqbal Hayder





Common Room, Reading Room, and Cafeteria Secretary – Umme Salma





International Affairs Secretary – Jasimuddin Khan





Literature and Cultural Secretary – Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad (Independent)





Research and Publication Secretary – Sanjida Ahmed Tanbi (Independent)





Sports Secretary – Arman Hossain





Student Transport Secretary – Asif Abdullah





Social Service Secretary – Jubair Bin Neshari (Independent)





Career Development Secretary – Mazharul Islam





Health and Environment Secretary – MM Al Minhaj





Human Rights and Legal Affairs Secretary – Md Zakaria





According to the declared results, Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem) received 14,042 votes for the VP position, while GS-elect SM Farhad secured 10,794 votes.

Their closest rivals, BNP-backed student alliance candidates, obtained significantly fewer votes: VP candidate Md Abidul Islam Khan received 5,708 votes and GS candidate Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim received 5,283 votes.

In the AGS race, Mohiuddin Khan secured 11,772 votes, with his nearest competitor, BNP-backed candidate Tanvir Al Hadi Maeed, receiving 5,064 votes.

Meanwhile, allegations of electoral irregularities were raised by several candidates. Md Abidul Islam Khan, the BNP-backed VP candidate, Umama Fatema, and leaders from several other panels boycotted the election, alleging that the Shibir alliance captured the polls with the cooperation of the university administration.

In that election, there were a total of 39,874 voters—20,915 male students and 18,959 female students.

The voting took place in 810 booths across eight centers, starting from 8am and continuing till 4pm.

A total of 471 candidates contested 28 positions in the Ducsu election. Among them, 45 candidates vied for the post of vice president (VP), while 19 candidates ran for the post of general secretary (GS).

In addition, 1,035 candidates competed in 18 hall union elections, which together had 234 posts, 13 in each hall.

Each voter cast a total of 41 votes.