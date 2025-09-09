Sarjis slams DU Chhatra Dal president for ‘threatening’ VC

Sarjis Alam, chief organizer of the northern region of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has condemned the behavior towards the vice chancellor of Dhaka University.

On Tuesday (September 9), he shared a video of the incident on his verified Facebook page to express his protest.

In his post, Sarjis Alam wrote, “What the President of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal, Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos, did today towards the honorable Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University was outright insolence. He does not know how to speak to a teacher. Being a student leader is out of the question for him, and he doesn’t even have the minimum qualification to be a student.”

He added, “If there is a reasonable objection to any matter, it must be addressed following the proper process. I even find the presence of Jamaat-Shibir activists at a few corners around the university provocative. Later, BNP-Chhatra Dal also did this. But a student leader who can threaten a teacher in front of the media, in front of the entire country, and slam a table in a petty tone in front of him—such a student leader is a shame for us. I condemn it.”

A video of Sahos, president of DU Chhatra Dal allegedly threatening VC Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan during a press briefing circulated on social media on Tuesday, sparking widespread discussion and criticism.