DMP: Avoid crowding at DU

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has urged people to refrain from gathering unnecessarily at the entry points of Dhaka University (DU) as the counting of votes for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) elections is underway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the DMP said: “We earnestly request all not to crowd at the DU unnecessarily.”

Earlier in the day, voting for the Ducsu and hall union elections began at 8am and concluded peacefully at 4pm under stringent security arrangements.