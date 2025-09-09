Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan

Anid Hasan, a candidate from the Independent Student Unity (Umama-Sadi-Zahed) panel, has withdrawn his candidacy for the post of Literature and Cultural secretary in the ongoing Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall unions elections.

Shortly before voting began on Tuesday, Anid announced his withdrawal via a Facebook post and full support for Chhatra Dal-backed candidate Abu Hayat Md Zulfikar Jisan, who is contesting for the same post.

In the post, Anid wrote: “In the greater interest of Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty and for building a free, inclusive, and progressive cultural environment on campus, I, Anid Hasan, am withdrawing my candidacy for the post of literature and cultural secretary in the Ducsu 2025 election in support of my elder brother Abu Hayat Md Zulfikar Jisan.”

Earlier, voting began on Tuesday morning amid much enthusiasm among students-for many this is the first experience of voting free from fear.

After casting his vote, one student expressed his excitement, saying: “This is the first time I’ve voted, and I’m very happy to have the chance to choose a leader who will represent my voice.”

The voting will continue till 4pm at eight polling stations.

A total of 39,775 students are set to cast their votes in the elections.