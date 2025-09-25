Bangladesh Students’ Union alleges 12 irregularities in Ducsu polls

The Bangladesh Students’ Union has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall elections, citing 12 specific inconsistencies that they claim undermined the integrity of the electoral process.

The allegations were presented at a press conference held at Madhur Canteen on Thursday, where Meghmallar Bosu, general secretary candidate from the Protirodh Parshad panel, addressed the media.

“We contested the Ducsu and hall elections amid a backdrop of political unrest, economic instability, and social disorder,” Bosu said. He thanked students, voters, and supporters for standing by their panel, which he described as committed to democratic ideals.

Bosu alleged that since the July–August mass protests, certain groups had engaged in propaganda and election-day interference, including the use of fake press passes. He criticised the university administration and election officials for failing to address these issues, which he said cast doubt on the legitimacy of the vote.

Despite the outcome, Bosu reaffirmed the panel’s commitment to student rights, stating, “We promised to continue our struggle regardless of victory or defeat.”

The 12 allegations outlined by the Students’ Union include:

Voter list manipulation and ballot stuffing at several centres, including TSC Failure to publish voter lists and CCTV footage despite repeated requests Absence of serial numbers on used ballots Lack of transparency regarding ballot printing, supply, cancellation, and return Allegations of fake ballots and unprotected ballot papers found in Nilkhet Suspected manipulation of OMR machines and vote-counting software Discrepancies in agent lists and exclusion of proposed agents No use of indelible ink, raising concerns over multiple voting Delays in counting and unauthorized presence of candidates during the process Limited access for polling agents and lack of transparency in officer appointments Alleged administrative interference and procedural flaws, including the use of ballpoint pens and opaque ballot boxes

Bosu claimed that despite repeated notifications, authorities failed to take corrective action. As a result, he said, the 2025 Ducsu and hall elections are being viewed as “undemocratic, irregular, and questionable.”