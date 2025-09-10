Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Ducsu election: Shibir-backed panel takes key posts

  • Chhatra Shibir’s Shadik Kayem won the position of vice president (VP) with 14,042 votes
  • Chhatra Shibir’s S M Farhad was elected general secretary (GS) with 10,794 votes
Election officials announce the results of the Ducsu polls at Dhaka University’s Senate Bhaban on September 10, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 10:24 AM

Chhatra Shibir's Shadik Kayem has been elected vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) with 14,042 votes. His closest rival, Chhatra Dal’s Md Abidul Islam Khan, secured 5,708 votes.

Independent candidate Umama Fatema received 3,389 votes, while another independent, Shamim Hossain, bagged 3,884 votes.

For the general secretary (GS) post, Chhatra Shibir leader SM Farhad won with 10,794 votes. His nearest contender, Chhatra Dal leader Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, received 5,283 votes, while Pratirodh Parishad’s Meghmallar Bosu managed 4,949 votes.

In the assistant general secretary (AGS) race, Chhatra Shibir’s Mohiuddin Khan came out on top with 11,772 votes. Chhatra Dal’s candidate Tanvir Al Hadi Maied secured 5,064 votes, and Ashrefa Khatun from the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Union received 900 votes.

The results of the Ducsu polls were announced on Wednesday morning at Dhaka University’s Senate Bhaban. Voting took place on Tuesday from 8am to 4pm, followed by counting later in the day.

