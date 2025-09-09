Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory

Shameem Hossen, the independent panel candidate for vice president (VP), has expressed complete confidence in winning the Ducsu election.

He said: “The voting process is festive and being conducted fairly. I hope students will choose a capable candidate.”

He also alleged that some candidates have been spreading false propaganda about him, but expressed confidence that students would reject such claims.

Shameem made these comments on Tuesday around 11:15am while visiting the TSC polling center.

He added that he has always tried to stand by the students in the past and hopes for their support in the election, noting that he has received particularly strong backing from female students.