Over 80% voter turnout in Ducsu election, results expected by midnight

More than 80% of ballots have been cast in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, according to returning officers.

The Election Commission has expressed hope that results will be announced by midnight.

Officials said that if any complaints arise from polling centres, CCTV footage will be reviewed as necessary.

They emphasized that no one will get away with filing false allegations, noting that a sufficient number of cameras have been installed.

Authorities also warned that if anyone attempts to deliberately or strategically incite unrest, the administration will take immediate action.

This is the eighth Ducsu election since Bangladesh’s independence, held six years after the controversial 2019 polls.

A total of 39,775 students were registered to vote -- 20,873 male and 18,902 female, reflecting a nearly equal gender balance.

Voting began at 8am Tuesday and continued until 4pm across eight centers with 810 booths.

Each voter cast ballots for a total of 41 posts, including 28 central Ducsu positions and 13 hall union positions.

In this year’s election, 471 candidates are contesting for various posts.