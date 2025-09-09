Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

'It is not exactly the same as the national elections, but it is a model'

File image of Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 03:30 PM

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Tuesday described the Ducsu polls as a model for the national election, reiterating the government’s commitment to a peaceful and festive vote.

“The voters are exercising their votes in the Ducsu election spontaneously. It is not exactly the same as the national elections, but it is a model. The Ducsu election can be a model for the national election,” he said.

The home adviser made the comment after a meeting of the Advisory Council on Law and Order at the Secretariat.

He added:  “We want to give the gift of a peaceful and festive national election.”

He also said discussions were held with Dhaka University vice-chancellor about the Ducsu elections on Monday.

“The voters in the Ducsu represent the educated society. The presiding officers and polling officers are also highly educated,” he said.

Voting for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections began at 8am on Tuesday under tight security and will continue until 4pm.

Students are exercising their voting rights spontaneously.



