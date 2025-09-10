Shibir-backed panel takes early lead in Ducsu polls

The Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel has emerged ahead in the hotly contested Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections, with its candidates leading in both the vice-president (VP) and general secretary (GS) races as vote counting continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

As of 2am, unofficial results showed Shibir-backed VP candidate Md Abu Shadik alias Shadik Kayem leading decisively with 1,914 votes. Independent candidate Umama Fatema followed with 637, independent Shameem Hossen with 596, and Chhatra Dal-supported Md Abidul Islam Khan with 564.

In the GS race, Shibir-backed SM Farhad was also ahead with 466 votes, while his nearest rival, Chhatra Dal’s Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, had secured 180.

Tensions amid long count

The prolonged counting process has heightened tensions on campus, with rival panels anxiously awaiting final results.

After nearly six years, Dhaka University students cast their votes in the much-anticipated Ducsu and hall union elections on Tuesday. Polling, held between 8am and 4pm across eight centres with 810 booths, was largely peaceful though marred by allegations of irregularities. About 78.33% of the 39,775 registered students—20,873 male and 18,902 female—turned out to vote, each casting ballots for 41 posts, including 28 Ducsu positions and 13 hall union seats. A total of 471 candidates contested, among them 62 women.

Hall-wise turnout varied. Surja Sen Hall topped with 88%, followed by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall (87%) and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall (86%). Female dorms saw lower figures: Shamsunnahar (63.67%), Sufia Kamal (64%) and Ruqayyah (65.50%).

Allegations and disputes

The day was marked by frequent complaints. VP candidate Tahmina Akhter of the Insaniyat Biplob Humanity Revolution Student Front boycotted the polls, alleging pre-marked ballots in favour of Shibir-backed candidates and accusing the vice-chancellor and election authorities of bias. BNP-backed VP candidate Md Abidul Islam Khan lodged formal complaints with the Election Commission, alleging widespread rigging.

Independent candidate Rupaiya Srestha Tanchangya also alleged pre-marked ballots were being distributed inside the TSC polling centre, though presiding officers dismissed the claim.

In contrast, Shibir-backed GS candidate SM Forhad accused BNP-aligned teachers and officials of manipulation. GS candidate Md Abu Baker Mojumder of the Boishamyabirodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad described the polls as festive, saying Ducsu could “become a role model for Bangladesh” if no untoward incidents occurred. Later in the evening, GS hopeful Meghmallar Bosu alleged “planned engineering” in a Facebook post, despite urging high turnout earlier in the day.

BNP’s student wing Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) questioned the “unusually high” turnout after lunch, while Jamaat’s Islami Chhatra Shibir accused JCD leaders of spreading unrest through baseless complaints.

Clashes reportedly broke out in and around the campus as BNP- and Jamaat-backed panels confronted each other. Supporters from both sides were seen taking positions at entry points to Dhaka University from the afternoon, fearing manipulation.

The situation escalated at the TSC counting centre when BNP-backed VP candidate Md Abidul Islam Khan clashed with teachers after being denied entry. His supporters alleged bias by the administration and claimed Shibir activists, including VP candidate Shadik Kayem and member candidate Rayhan Uddin, were allowed inside.

Focus on top posts

Although Ducsu has 28 central posts, attention was largely focused on the VP and GS races. A record 45 candidates, including five women, contested for VP, while 19 ran for GS. Voters identified Shadik Kayem (Shibir-backed), Md Abidul Islam Khan (BNP-backed), Abdul Kader (NCP-backed), and independent Umama Fatema as frontrunners in the VP race, with independents Shameem Hossen and Sk Tasnim Afroz Emi also drawing support.

For GS, the main contenders included Shibir’s SM Farhad, Chhatra Dal’s Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, NCP-backed Abu Baker Mojumder, and Chhatra Union’s Meghmallar Bosu, while independent Ashikur Rahman stood out for his unconventional campaign.

A tragic note

The election day also witnessed tragedy, as a journalist covering the polls suddenly fell ill and later passed away.

Returning officers insisted results would be released by midnight and warned of strict action against attempts to create unrest.