Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki on Tuesday said Bangladesh has boarded the “election train” through the voting in Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections.

He came up with the comments in a Facebook post soon after the balloting began at 8am.

“After this will come the train of the national election,” he wrote and congratulated all on this occasion.

Voting the elections is underway in a festive and peaceful atmosphere at eight polling centers on the campus.

The voting will continue till 4pm at eight polling stations.

A total of 471 candidates are contesting for 28 positions in this year’s Ducsu election.