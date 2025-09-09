DU assistant proctor ‘harassed’ at TSC amid Ducsu election tensions

Tensions flared during the final moments of the Ducsu elections when Assistant Proctor Nure Alam Siddiqui was reportedly harassed at the TSC premises.

Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan and Shibir-backed United Student Alliance VP candidate Abu Sadik Kayem have made allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Around 3:30 pm, Sadik Kayem told journalists that a large number of outsiders had entered the campus after noon and that the administration had failed to stop them. He alleged, “There’s a conspiracy regarding the Ducsu election, but students will not accept it. The individual at the TSC accused of supplying stamped ballots must be arrested.”

Earlier, at around 3 pm, Abidul alleged, “The administration is working entirely in favor of Chhatra Shibir. Most of the ballots for Sadik and Farhad already had cross marks on them.” He also accused Shibir of bringing in outsiders.

At approximately 3:40 pm, Assistant Proctor Nure Alam Siddiqui, stationed at the TSC’s west gate, asked over a hundred students to leave the area. The students reportedly harassed and verbally abused him, calling him a “Shibir agent” and a “collaborator (razakar),” while chanting that they did not accept the election. Shibir has claimed the students were Chhatra Dal activists.

Later. other faculty members arrived and escorted the assistant proctor to safety.

Siddiqui said: “In the interest of maintaining discipline, I had asked them to move away from the gate. Without knowing why, they started chanting various slogans.” When asked about the students’ identities, he said he did not know who they were.