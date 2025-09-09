Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

DU assistant proctor ‘harassed’ at TSC amid Ducsu election tensions

Chhatra Dal and Shibir trade accusations

Tensions flared during when Assistant Proctor Nure Alam Siddiqui was reportedly harassed at the TSC premises. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:57 PM

Tensions flared during the final moments of the Ducsu elections when Assistant Proctor Nure Alam Siddiqui was reportedly harassed at the TSC premises.

Chhatra Dal’s VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan and Shibir-backed United Student Alliance VP candidate Abu Sadik Kayem have made allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Around 3:30 pm, Sadik Kayem told journalists that a large number of outsiders had entered the campus after noon and that the administration had failed to stop them. He alleged, “There’s a conspiracy regarding the Ducsu election, but students will not accept it. The individual at the TSC accused of supplying stamped ballots must be arrested.”

Earlier, at around 3 pm, Abidul alleged, “The administration is working entirely in favor of Chhatra Shibir. Most of the ballots for Sadik and Farhad already had cross marks on them.” He also accused Shibir of bringing in outsiders.

At approximately 3:40 pm, Assistant Proctor Nure Alam Siddiqui, stationed at the TSC’s west gate, asked over a hundred students to leave the area. The students reportedly harassed and verbally abused him, calling him a “Shibir agent” and a “collaborator (razakar),” while chanting that they did not accept the election. Shibir has claimed the students were Chhatra Dal activists.

Later. other faculty members arrived and escorted the assistant proctor to safety.

Siddiqui said: “In the interest of maintaining discipline, I had asked them to move away from the gate. Without knowing why, they started chanting various slogans.” When asked about the students’ identities, he said he did not know who they were.

Topics:

Chhatra DalIslami Chhatra ShibirDucsu Election 2025
Timeline: Ducsu Election 2025
09 Sep 2025, 20:29
Sarjis slams DU Chhatra Dal president for ‘threatening’ VC
09 Sep 2025, 19:52
Shibir VP candidate’s entry into Ducsu counting room draws eyebrows
09 Sep 2025, 19:49
Face-off at TSC: Chhatra Dal alleges rigging in Ducsu vote counting
09 Sep 2025, 18:57
DU assistant proctor ‘harassed’ at TSC amid Ducsu election tensions
09 Sep 2025, 17:35
Ducsu voting ends amid allegations; midnight results expected
09 Sep 2025, 17:14
Over 80% voter turnout in Ducsu election, results expected by midnight
09 Sep 2025, 16:24
Chhatra Dal to win Ducsu polls, says Gayeshwar
09 Sep 2025, 15:52
Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth
09 Sep 2025, 15:44
Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly
09 Sep 2025, 15:30
Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election
09 Sep 2025, 15:02
Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering
09 Sep 2025, 14:47
Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election
09 Sep 2025, 14:40
Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC
09 Sep 2025, 13:56
Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language
09 Sep 2025, 13:51
Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation
09 Sep 2025, 13:47
Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad
09 Sep 2025, 13:38
Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours
09 Sep 2025, 13:11
Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error
09 Sep 2025, 13:09
Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory
09 Sep 2025, 12:00
Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted
09 Sep 2025, 11:42
Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan
09 Sep 2025, 11:23
Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 11:06
GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers
09 Sep 2025, 11:01
VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 10:42
Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day
09 Sep 2025, 09:46
Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres
09 Sep 2025, 09:12
Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 08:05
Balloting begins in Ducsu elections
09 Sep 2025, 00:17
Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls
Read More

Shibir VP candidate’s entry into Ducsu counting room draws eyebrows

Face-off at TSC: Chhatra Dal alleges rigging in Ducsu vote counting

Ducsu voting ends amid allegations; midnight results expected

Chhatra Dal to win Ducsu polls, says Gayeshwar

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering

Latest News

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Hamas leaders survive Israeli strike on Doha

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x