Chhatra Dal to win Ducsu polls, says Gayeshwar

BNP’s Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said DU students will elect their representatives fairly and credibly

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy speaks to reporters at Ziaur Rahman’s grave in Dhaka on Tuesday. September 9, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 04:24 PM

BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Tuesday expressed hope that candidates backed by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) will win the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections.

“We are optimistic about the victory of the nationalist forces (JCD panel),” he said while speaking to reporters at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave.

Replying to a question, he said they have not received any news that might cause concern about the election.

“We believe that everyone here (at Dhaka University) is educated and aware, so we do not think they will give any scope to those responsible for the election to commit any irregularities,” he said.

Gayeshwar, a BNP Standing Committee member, said conscious students of Dhaka University will elect their representatives according to their choice in a fair and credible atmosphere.

“There is no reason to worry about the Ducsu election. The students are alert and know what is best,” he added.

The BNP leader said students belonging to different organizations could not remain on campus or carry out normal activities for a long time during the Awami League rule. Only the ruling party’s student body could carry out one-sided activities, while other parties had no scope to expand their activities.

After the fall of the Awami League regime, he said, student organizations returned to the campus quickly. “So, I hope the students, using their intellect and judgement, will elect qualified leadership.”

Earlier, Gayeshwar, along with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, paid homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave, marking the 47th founding anniversary of BNP’s women’s wing.

Turning to the national election issue, he said the party aims to build a self-reliant Bangladesh by implementing its 31-point proposal if voted to power. “BNP wants to build a country that stands on its own feet, not one that depends on others,” he said.

He added that the nation has long struggled to give democracy an institutional shape and to ensure the rule of law, good governance, equality, justice, people’s rights, and women’s safety and empowerment.

He recalled that Ziaur Rahman took various programs while Begum Khaleda Zia created a separate ministry for women to ensure their dignity and rights. “Half of our population is made up of women, and the country cannot progress if they are left unemployed at home.”

The long-awaited Ducsu and hall union elections are underway in a festive and peaceful atmosphere across eight polling centres on campus. A total of 471 candidates are contesting 28 posts in this year’s Ducsu election.

