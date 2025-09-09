Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres

After nearly six years, the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall council elections are being held again. Long lines of voters have been seen at the polling centres even before voting began.

Meanwhile, candidates are also visiting the centres.

Around 8:15am on Tuesday, Abidul Islam Khan, the vice-president (VP) candidate nominated by Chhatra Dal, visited the polling center at Udayan Higher Secondary School. Shortly after, the VP candidate nominated by Chhatra Shibir, Sadik Kayem, also visited the same center.

After the visit, Sadik Kayem said: “We can see the excitement among students regarding the Ducsu election. We will urge students to come, cast their votes, and elect their preferred candidates. So far, we are only observing.”

Regarding the code of conduct, he added: “We have discussed the code of conduct with the administration. We hope the administration will take action against anyone who violates it.”

After visiting the Udayan Higher Secondary School polling center, Abidul Islam Khan went to the TSC polling center, but he did not speak to journalists during the visit.

Students of Dhaka University began casting their votes in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections on Tuesday morning.

The balloting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.