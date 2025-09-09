Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language

Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir has alleged that some teachers of Dhaka University are “speaking in the language of Shibir” by raising “false allegations” of code of conduct violations against Chhatra Dal in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

He made the comment while talking to journalists in front of the Udayan School polling center on Tuesday.

Nasir Uddin Nasir said: “Baseless allegations of code of conduct violations are being brought against Chhatra Dal in the Ducsu polls. Some teachers of Dhaka University are speaking in the language of Shibir. Their behavior suggests that they are working in favor of Shibir-backed candidates.”

He further said: “In compliance with the election code of conduct, we have set up Chhatra Dal booths 100 metres away from the polling centres. But we are seeing that Shibir activists are campaigning very close to the centres, while the university administration remains silent.”

At this point, he urged the university administration to take necessary steps to ensure a free and fair election.

The Ducsu and hall council elections are being held for the first time in nearly six years. Voting began at 8am on Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted until 4pm, with long lines of students already visible at polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.