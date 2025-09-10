Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Nur congratulates Ducsu, hall union election winners

'The campus should become a sanctuary for study, research, music, poetry, friendship, literature, culture, and democratic values'

File image of Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Collected
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 06:07 PM

Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad and former Ducsu vice president, has congratulated all winners and participants of the Ducsu and hall union elections in a Facebook post.

Nur, on Wednesday, wrote in his post: "Heartfelt congratulations to all student friends who won and participated in the historic Ducsu and hall union elections held after the July mass uprising. At the same time, I thank the Dhaka University administration, who, with great patience, strategy, and skill, overcame various challenges to successfully hold such a vibrant and participatory election."

He further noted: "I hope the newly elected leaders of Ducsu and hall unions will uphold the spirit of the July mass uprising and, together with all active student organizations on campus, open a new chapter in student politics—free from the dark grip of national politics and dedicated to the welfare of students and the nation. The campus should become a sanctuary for study, research, music, poetry, friendship, literature, culture, and democratic values."

In conclusion, he said: "Finally, I urge the university administration and the newly elected leaders to make DUCSU and hall union elections a calendar event like other academic activities, ensuring elections are held every year on time."

The winners of Ducsu 2025

Md Abu Shadik (Shadik Kayem), the candidate backed by the Islami Chhatra Shibir, has been elected vice president (VP) in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

From the same panel, SM Farhad secured the position of general secretary (GS), while Mohiuddin Khan was elected assistant general secretary (AGS).

The official results were announced on Wednesday at 8:30am by Ducsu’s chief election commissioner, Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin.

In addition to the top three posts, candidates from the Shibir-supported panel won nine out of Ducsu’s 12 secretarial positions, while independent candidates secured the remaining three.

Ducsu’s full panel consists of 28 posts, including the VP, GS, AGS, 12 secretarial positions, and 13 member posts. Results for the member posts are still being declared.

