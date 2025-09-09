GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers

Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, the general secretary (GS) candidate from the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, has alleged bias on the part of Jamaat-affiliated teachers.

He said: “These teachers are behaving even more zealously than Shibir leaders. At times, they deliberately delay handing out ballot papers to voters.”

However, he mentioned that no formal complaint has yet been lodged with the Election Commission in this regard.

Hamim made these comments while speaking to journalists during a visit to the TSC polling center at around 9am on Tuesday.

He further said: “Students are showing enthusiasm about casting their votes. Overall, the voting environment is good. I hope the students will elect the right leadership.”

On the occasion, he also sought prayers from the voters.

Notably, the Ducsu and hall union elections are being held after nearly six years.

Voting began at 8am on Tuesday and will continue until 4pm.

Since morning, long queues of voters have been observed outside polling centers.

In this election, there are a total of 39,874 voters—20,915 male students and 18,959 female students.

According to the Election Commission, voting is taking place in 810 booths across eight centers.

A total of 471 candidates are contesting 28 positions in the Ducsu election. Among them, 45 candidates are vying for the post of vice president (VP), while 19 candidates are running for the post of general secretary (GS).

In addition, 1,035 candidates are competing in 18 hall union elections, which together have 234 posts, 13 in each hall.

Each voter will cast a total of 41 votes.

The balloting is being conducted using a six-page OMR form.

Results will be counted using 14 counting machines at the eight polling centers, with the final announcement to be made at the Nawab Nobab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building.

The counting process will be broadcast live on LED screens.