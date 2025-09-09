Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Voting in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections has been continuing smoothly and fairly and no major disruptions were reported as of 1:30pm, said Chief Returning Officer Professor Dr Md Jasim Uddin.

Students are voting spontaneously and the overall atmosphere at polling centres is peaceful, he told reporters.

“There have been no significant incidents. One of the complaints received from two centres turned out to be a misunderstanding and immediate action has been taken in the other cases,” he added.

Voting will continue until 4pm at eight polling centres on the campus.