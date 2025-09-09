VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls

Umama Fatema, vice-president (VP) candidate of the "Independent Student Unity" panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, expressed confidence in winning the votes of students but raised doubts about the fairness of the process.

“Disorder has been seen in many lines, and some candidates are violating the code of conduct. Yet, the administration has not taken action. How can voting remain fair until 4pm under these circumstances?” she told reporters during a briefing after visiting the TSC polling center around 9:45am on Tuesday.

“After a long wait, the Ducsu election is finally happening. This is a matter of pride for us,” she added, appealing to students to vote for her.

The Ducsu and hall council elections are being held for the first time in nearly six years. Voting began at 8am on Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted until 4pm, with long lines of students already visible at polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.