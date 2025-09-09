Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted

Section 12(b) of the Election Code permits candidates, officials, polling agents, and authorized persons to enter polling stations

Abidul Islam Khan seen visiting the TSC polling center. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 01:33 PM

Dhaka University’s Physical Education polling centre became the focus of a controversy after Abidul Islam Khan, the vice-president candidate backed by Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, entered the center.

Responding to allegations that he violated election rules, Abidul said: “I entered with the permission of the returning officer.”

According to Section 12(b) of the Election Code of Conduct, entry to the polling station is restricted to election officials, candidates, polling agents, and individuals authorized by the Returning Officer. Therefore, candidates are permitted to enter the polling station.

Abidul spoke to journalists at around 10:15am on Tuesday at the TSC polling centre.

“I want to celebrate the election, not make complaints,” he added.

Abidul also said that no untoward incidents have been observed so far and expressed hope that the voting process would conclude peacefully.

He further noted that students’ spontaneous participation would reflect their aspirations and appealed for active engagement in the electoral process.

The Ducsu and hall council elections are being held for the first time in nearly six years. Voting began at 8am on Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted until 4pm, with long lines of students already visible at polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.

 

