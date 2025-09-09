Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad

They described the polls as a 'blueprint election'

The Panel for Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad and the Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance held a press conference at the TSC premises around 12pm on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 01:47 PM

The Panel for Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad and the Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance have alleged irregularities in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections.

They claimed that at Amar Ekushey Hall, ballot boxes had been pre-filled in advance.

Additionally, at Shamsunnahar Hall, several teachers were reportedly showing favoritism toward a particular panel.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance described the election as a “blueprint election.”

The allegations were made during an urgent press conference at the TSC premises around 12pm on Tuesday.

At the event, the panel’s vice president (VP) candidate, Abdul Kader, said that there was extreme disorder in the election and that, despite lodging complaints with the administration, no action had been taken.

He described the situation as having turned into a farce, alleging that Abid from Chhatra Dal was entering centers freely while the administration remained indifferent.

He further claimed that senior students had infiltrated M-Phil programs to manipulate results, raising concerns about the fairness of the election.

The panel’s general secretary (GS) candidate Abu Baker Majumder added: "Although the administration has acknowledged the allegation of pre-filled ballot boxes at Ekushey Hall, no measures have been taken. The returning officer claims he cannot identify the individuals responsible. We consider this a blatant falsehood. It appears to us that there is a form of election engineering occurring.”

He further warned that if anyone attempts to emulate Hasina’s influence, an uprising similar to that of July could occur.

Topics:

DucsuDhaka University (DU)DUCSU polls
Timeline: Ducsu Election 2025
09 Sep 2025, 15:52
Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth
09 Sep 2025, 15:44
Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly
09 Sep 2025, 15:30
Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election
09 Sep 2025, 15:02
Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering
09 Sep 2025, 14:47
Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election
09 Sep 2025, 14:40
Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC
09 Sep 2025, 13:56
Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language
09 Sep 2025, 13:51
Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation
09 Sep 2025, 13:47
Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad
09 Sep 2025, 13:38
Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours
09 Sep 2025, 13:11
Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error
09 Sep 2025, 13:09
Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory
09 Sep 2025, 12:00
Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted
09 Sep 2025, 11:42
Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan
09 Sep 2025, 11:23
Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 11:06
GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers
09 Sep 2025, 11:01
VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 10:42
Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day
09 Sep 2025, 09:46
Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres
09 Sep 2025, 09:12
Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 08:05
Balloting begins in Ducsu elections
09 Sep 2025, 00:17
Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls
Read More

Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering

Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election

Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC

Latest News

Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth

Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly

Jucsu polls: HC restores Amartya Roy’s candidacy

Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election

Pabna-1 residents stage human chain at EC demanding restoration of boundary

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x