Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad

The Panel for Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad and the Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance have alleged irregularities in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and hall union elections.

They claimed that at Amar Ekushey Hall, ballot boxes had been pre-filled in advance.

Additionally, at Shamsunnahar Hall, several teachers were reportedly showing favoritism toward a particular panel.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Alliance described the election as a “blueprint election.”

The allegations were made during an urgent press conference at the TSC premises around 12pm on Tuesday.

At the event, the panel’s vice president (VP) candidate, Abdul Kader, said that there was extreme disorder in the election and that, despite lodging complaints with the administration, no action had been taken.

He described the situation as having turned into a farce, alleging that Abid from Chhatra Dal was entering centers freely while the administration remained indifferent.

He further claimed that senior students had infiltrated M-Phil programs to manipulate results, raising concerns about the fairness of the election.

The panel’s general secretary (GS) candidate Abu Baker Majumder added: "Although the administration has acknowledged the allegation of pre-filled ballot boxes at Ekushey Hall, no measures have been taken. The returning officer claims he cannot identify the individuals responsible. We consider this a blatant falsehood. It appears to us that there is a form of election engineering occurring.”

He further warned that if anyone attempts to emulate Hasina’s influence, an uprising similar to that of July could occur.