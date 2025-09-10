Shadik Kayem: July generation has emerged victorious through Ducsu election

Shadik Kayem, the newly-elected vice president (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu), said that the election was a victory for the July generation and the students of Dhaka University, honoring the martyrs and their aspirations.

He said: “In the Ducsu election, there is neither victory nor defeat. Through this election, the July Generation has triumphed. The students of Dhaka University are the real winners. Through the Ducsu election, the aspirations of July, as well as the sacrifices of the martyrs, have prevailed,” reports Bangla Tribune.

He made these comments during an immediate reaction at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Senate Building of Dhaka University.

On this occasion, Shadik Kayem paid tribute to the martyrs of the July movement and expressed his respect for all martyrs of the Liberation War and those who sacrificed their lives during the pro-democracy movement of the 1990s.

Shadik said: “The expectations of the students are our expectations. We will strive to develop the campus into a ‘dream campus.’ Through the Ducsu election, the students of Dhaka University have entrusted the United Student Alliance and we will safeguard that trust.”

He added: “I do not wish to be known merely as the VP of Ducsu to the students of Dhaka University. I want to be recognized as a brother to the sisters of the campus, as a younger brother to the junior students, as the beloved younger brother to the senior students, as a friend to my peers, and as a student to the teachers.”

He further assured: "I promise that Shadik Kayem will continue to be the same as you have seen before. I will stand by the students in any of their difficulties.”

The newly-elected Ducsu VP affirmed: "We will work on all issues, including housing and research. The aspirations of the students are our aspirations. Our struggle will continue until the campus becomes a dream campus.”

He also said: "Students worked tirelessly day and night to organize the election. Their role was instrumental in ensuring its success. Regardless of religion, belief, or background, we will move forward together. We will build Dhaka University as a comprehensive academic institution and ensure a safe campus for women. The students’ demands are our demands.”

According to the final results, Shadik Kayem of the United Student Alliance, supported by Islami Chhatra Shibir, secured the VP position with 14,042 votes, while his closest competitor, Abidul Islam Khan, backed by Chhatra Dal, received 5,708 votes.