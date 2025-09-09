Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election

A journalist died while covering the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election inside the university’s Curzon Hall on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Tariqul Shibli, who worked as a city reporter for the online-based television Channel S.

Around 1:30pm, he was found unconscious and rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

The Ducsu and hall council elections are being held for the first time in nearly six years. Voting began at 8am on Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted until 4pm, with long lines of students already visible at polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.