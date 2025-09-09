Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours

Returning officers of different halls provided the information up to 11am on Tuesday

Women voters are seen standing in line to cast their votes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 01:38 PM

Voting for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election began at 8am on Tuesday, with around 35% turnout recorded in most centres within the first three hours.

According to returning officers, voter presence remained steady across the campus. At the Senate Building center, around 1,100 votes were cast in the first two hours.

“Here, the total number of voters is 2,043. Everyone will get the chance to vote if they want to. There are 40 booths and seven tables,” said Returning Officer Sheikh Touhidul Islam, describing the turnout as encouraging.

At the Physical Education Centre, where three halls were voting, Returning Officer Kazi Moshtak Gausul Haque reported that Jagannath Hall had already seen nearly 50% turnout—around 1,000 votes—by 11am. “There is still a long queue,” he added, noting that the hall has 2,225 voters.

At Salimullah Muslim Hall, about 30% of students had cast their votes, while Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall recorded roughly 40% turnout with around 800 ballots cast.

Meanwhile, Rokeya Hall students were voting at the TSC centre. Returning Officer Prof Nasrin Sultana said that by 11am, nearly 35% of votes had been cast from the hall’s 5,600 voters, with long queues still visible outside.

Prof Kazi Maruful Islam of the Development Studies Department added that at the Geology Department centre, about 60% of votes had been cast for Sufia Kamal Hall, which has 443 voters.

Timeline: Ducsu Election 2025
09 Sep 2025, 15:52
Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth
09 Sep 2025, 15:44
Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly
09 Sep 2025, 15:30
Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election
09 Sep 2025, 15:02
Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering
09 Sep 2025, 14:47
Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election
09 Sep 2025, 14:40
Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC
09 Sep 2025, 13:56
Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language
09 Sep 2025, 13:51
Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation
09 Sep 2025, 13:47
Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad
09 Sep 2025, 13:38
Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours
09 Sep 2025, 13:11
Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error
09 Sep 2025, 13:09
Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory
09 Sep 2025, 12:00
Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted
09 Sep 2025, 11:42
Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan
09 Sep 2025, 11:23
Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 11:06
GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers
09 Sep 2025, 11:01
VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 10:42
Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day
09 Sep 2025, 09:46
Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres
09 Sep 2025, 09:12
Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 08:05
Balloting begins in Ducsu elections
09 Sep 2025, 00:17
Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls
