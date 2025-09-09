Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours

Voting for the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election began at 8am on Tuesday, with around 35% turnout recorded in most centres within the first three hours.

According to returning officers, voter presence remained steady across the campus. At the Senate Building center, around 1,100 votes were cast in the first two hours.

“Here, the total number of voters is 2,043. Everyone will get the chance to vote if they want to. There are 40 booths and seven tables,” said Returning Officer Sheikh Touhidul Islam, describing the turnout as encouraging.

At the Physical Education Centre, where three halls were voting, Returning Officer Kazi Moshtak Gausul Haque reported that Jagannath Hall had already seen nearly 50% turnout—around 1,000 votes—by 11am. “There is still a long queue,” he added, noting that the hall has 2,225 voters.

At Salimullah Muslim Hall, about 30% of students had cast their votes, while Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall recorded roughly 40% turnout with around 800 ballots cast.

Meanwhile, Rokeya Hall students were voting at the TSC centre. Returning Officer Prof Nasrin Sultana said that by 11am, nearly 35% of votes had been cast from the hall’s 5,600 voters, with long queues still visible outside.

Prof Kazi Maruful Islam of the Development Studies Department added that at the Geology Department centre, about 60% of votes had been cast for Sufia Kamal Hall, which has 443 voters.