Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation

Sadik also urged students to support the candidates of their choice

Sadik Kayem is seen flashing a victory sign at the Udayan School polling centre. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 01:52 PM

Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Vice President candidate Sadik Kayem on Tuesday called on all candidates and voters to act responsibly to ensure a free and fair Ducsu election.

He made the comments in response to a reporter's question regarding alleged violations of the election code of conduct by a certain group.

"Through this election, the spirit of the July Movement will prevail," he added.

Sadik also urged students to support the candidates of their choice, saying: “Through this election, we want to establish a positive democratic transition.”

Earlier in the day, he cast his vote at the Udayan Uchacha Madhyamik Biddalaya polling centre around 8:30am.

Voting that began at 8am will continue until 4pm at eight polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are set to cast their votes in the elections.

Timeline: Ducsu Election 2025
09 Sep 2025, 15:52
Meghmallar Bosu hopeful of victory, flags irregularities at TSC booth
09 Sep 2025, 15:44
Chief Returning officer: No major irregularities in Ducsu polls, voting underway smoothly
09 Sep 2025, 15:30
Home adviser: Ducsu can be a model for national election
09 Sep 2025, 15:02
Ducsu candidates trade blame over ballot tampering
09 Sep 2025, 14:47
Journalist dies while covering Ducsu election
09 Sep 2025, 14:40
Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC
09 Sep 2025, 13:56
Chhatra Dal GS: Some teachers echoing Shibir’s language
09 Sep 2025, 13:51
Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation
09 Sep 2025, 13:47
Ducsu polls: Ballot boxes pre-filled, claims Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad
09 Sep 2025, 13:38
Ducsu election: 35% votes cast in three hours
09 Sep 2025, 13:11
Ducsu election: Polling officer relieved of duty over ballot error
09 Sep 2025, 13:09
Ducsu VP candidate Shameem optimistic about victory
09 Sep 2025, 12:00
Ducsu VP candidate Abidul enters polling centre, defends move as permitted
09 Sep 2025, 11:42
Ducsu: Independent Student Unity candidate Anid quits, supports Chhatra Dal’s Jisan
09 Sep 2025, 11:23
Farooki: Bangladesh boards ‘election train’ with Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 11:06
GS candidate Hamim alleges bias by Jamaat-affiliated teachers
09 Sep 2025, 11:01
VP candidate Umama Fatema questions fairness in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 10:42
Long queues and festive spirit mark Ducsu voting day
09 Sep 2025, 09:46
Ducsu polls: Candidates visit polling centres
09 Sep 2025, 09:12
Abu Baker Majumder confident of victory in Ducsu polls
09 Sep 2025, 08:05
Balloting begins in Ducsu elections
09 Sep 2025, 00:17
Ducsu 2025 elections: DU students head to polls
