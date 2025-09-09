Ducsu polls: Sadik Kayem urges peaceful voting, denounces code violation

Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Vice President candidate Sadik Kayem on Tuesday called on all candidates and voters to act responsibly to ensure a free and fair Ducsu election.

He made the comments in response to a reporter's question regarding alleged violations of the election code of conduct by a certain group.

"Through this election, the spirit of the July Movement will prevail," he added.

Sadik also urged students to support the candidates of their choice, saying: “Through this election, we want to establish a positive democratic transition.”

Earlier in the day, he cast his vote at the Udayan Uchacha Madhyamik Biddalaya polling centre around 8:30am.

Voting that began at 8am will continue until 4pm at eight polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are set to cast their votes in the elections.