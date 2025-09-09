Ducsu polls: Chhatra Dal, administration in heated face-off at TSC

Tension flared at the Rokeya Hall polling centre at TSC during the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election.

Around 1:30pm on Tuesday, the situation escalated after a dispute broke out between Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin and the administration over leaflet distribution.

Chhatra Dal activists chanted “fake, fake” slogans against the administration.

They alleged that the administration was working in favour of Shibir.

According to reports, Chhatra Dal leaders were distributing leaflets among students at TSC when Shibir activists and independent VP candidate Al Sadi Bhuiyan drew the administration’s attention.

Chhatra Dal leaders, however, accused the administration of bias. Nasir said: “When we went to file complaints about ballot papers allegedly pre-marked in favour of Shibir’s panel, the administration treated us inappropriately and refused to listen.”

Chhatra Dal activists also raised slogans against Shibir members present at the centre.

To calm the situation, duty teacher Samira Luthfa Nitra stepped in and pacified the Chhatra Dal activists. “No irregularities took place here, only some misunderstanding,” she said.

Independent VP candidate Al Sadi Bhuiyan said: “Both Chhatra Dal and Shibir leaders are violating the code of conduct, while activists of the independent panel are being harassed.”

Earlier, around 11:30am, a female student alleged that one of her friends had seen ballots pre-marked in favor of Shibir at the centre. Shibir leaders, however, claimed that such allegations were staged to cover up rigging incidents at Ekushey Hall.

The Ducsu and hall council elections are being held for the first time in nearly six years. Voting began at 8am on Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted until 4pm, with long lines of students already visible at polling centers.

A total of 39,775 students are registered as voters in this election. They will cast their votes to elect representatives from among 471 candidates contesting 28 Ducsu posts, including 62 women.