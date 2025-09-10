Abdul Kader: Chhatra Dal, Shibir tampered Ducsu polling centres 

Abdul Kader vice president candidate of the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Songshod, has alleged irregularities in the ongoing Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) elections.

Speaking at a press conference at the TSC at 9pm on Tuesday, Kader claimed that mechanisms were created by Chhatra Dal-supported VP candidate Abid outside polling centres and by Islami Chhatra Shibir-supported panel candidate Sadiq Kayem inside them.

“The Dhaka University administration has acted with bias centring the election,” he said.

Kader further criticized the Election Commission, alleging that it was “completely incompetent and subservient,” and divided into factions favoring Chhatra Dal and Shibir. “From campaigning to nomination papers, many restrictions were imposed, yet candidates violated rules without any action taken by the commission,” he added.

He also claimed that in several polling centres, ballot papers were pre-filled with names. “When complaints were raised, only ballot replacements were offered. No effective measures were taken,” he said.

Tuesday marked the first Ducsu and hall union elections in nearly six years. Voting started at 8am and continued until 4pm without interruption.

A total of 39,874 students were eligible to vote, including 20,915 male and 18,959 female students. Voting took place at 810 booths across eight university centres, with 471 candidates contesting 28 posts. For the vice president position, 45 candidates were in the fray, while 19 contested for the general secretary post.

Each voter cast 41 votes on OMR forms with six-page ballots. Results are being counted across 14 counting machines at eight centres and are being announced live at the Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building, with LED screens displaying the counting process.