DU admin holds emergency press conference on Ducsu ballot printing allegations

The university authorities held an emergency press conference on Sunday in response to allegations published in various media regarding the location and quantity of ballot printing for the University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and hall union polls.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan and Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury presented detailed information and explanations regarding these allegations through a written statement at the conference held in the virtual classroom around 11am on Sunday.

Pro-VC Sayema Haque Bidisha, Chief Returning Officer Zashim Uddin, and Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed were also present, among others.

The university authorities confirmed at the press conference that due to the record number of voters and candidates, an experienced organization was assigned the responsibility of ballot printing through competitive tendering, following proper procedures to ensure the fastest possible ballot supply.

The press conference revealed that the associate vendor did not inform the university authorities about printing ballots in Nilkhet. The authorities presented the associate vendor's explanation on this matter.

According to the associate vendor's information, they printed 88,000 ballots using 22 reams of paper in Nilkhet. After completing the printing, cutting, and pre-scanning phases, 86,243 ballots were made ready for supply, and the excess ones were destroyed following standard procedures.

They further stated that after cutting in Nilkhet, the ballots were brought to the main office, where pre-scanning was completed, then they were packed, sealed, and supplied to the university. The associate vendor admitted that they forgot to inform the authorities about the printing and cutting in Nilkhet due to being busy.

The vendor claimed that maximum security was ensured during ballot preparation and transportation as per the contract.

The university authorities clarified that the location or quantity of ballot paper printing does not affect fair elections in any way. Ballots must go through multiple stages to become suitable for voting.

These stages are: printing and cutting (cutting to specified dimensions), pre-scanning (applying security codes to make them readable by OMR machines), and finally signing (adding the chief returning officer's seal and signature along with the signature of the returning officer responsible for the center).

The authorities confirmed that voting was conducted only after completing all processes following "Due Diligence."

According to the work order, a total of 239,244 ballots were finally prepared for voting through the above process (6 ballots per voter for 39,874 voters). Presenting information after the voting, the authorities stated that a total of 29,821 voters cast their votes, and a total of 178,926 ballots were used. The remaining 60,318 ballots remained unused.

The matter of CCTV footage and signed voter lists was mentioned again at the press conference. The authorities stated that if any candidate applies through proper procedures to review specific times/relevant incidents, they can observe them at designated locations in the presence of experts or individuals nominated by the authorities.

Similarly, according to the advice of relevant legal experts, if any candidate wishes to examine someone's specific signature for specific and reasonable reasons, they must apply through proper procedures. In that case, too, it can be shown in the presence of experts or individuals nominated by the authorities.