Sada Dal demands re-election if Ducsu polls irregularities are proven

Sada Dal, an organization of BNP-affiliated teachers of Dhaka University, has demanded that election results be suspended and a fresh election be organized if allegations of irregularities and manipulation in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election are proven true.

Sada Dal believes that "just as illegal elections held during the fascist era dealt a severe blow to people's democratic rights, if proper measures are not taken through impartial investigation, the 2025 Ducsu election will also find its place in history as a farcical and disgraceful election that stripped DU students of their voting rights."

On Friday, in a statement issued by DU Sada Dal Convener Professor Dr Morshed Hasan Khan, Joint Convener Professor Dr Abdus Salam, and Professor Dr Md Abul Kalam Sarkar, they said that recent investigative reports on private television channels have presented evidence of extensive "irregularities and manipulation" in the Ducsu election. The picture presented in these reports has "seriously damaged Dhaka University's democratic values and reputation."

The statement said that the DU administration must immediately provide clear explanations regarding the areas where allegations of manipulation in the Ducsu election have been raised. "If necessary, an impartial investigation committee must be formed with nominated members from within the university or from outside the university, and the committee's report must be published as quickly as possible."

Sada Dal has demanded exemplary punishment for those involved if the allegations are proven. Additionally, "if the allegations are proven true, the election results must be suspended and a fresh, free, fair, and impartial election must be organized. Otherwise, questions about the legitimacy of this election will remain."

Furthermore, if proper investigation is not conducted, Sada Dal stated that it "will find its place in history as a farcical and disgraceful election that stripped DU students of their voting rights."