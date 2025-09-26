Friday, September 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Sada Dal demands re-election if Ducsu polls irregularities are proven

They said that the DU administration must immediately provide clear explanations regarding the areas where allegations have been raised

File image: Voter officials are applying ink to voters fingers. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 26 Sep 2025, 09:20 PM

Sada Dal, an organization of BNP-affiliated teachers of Dhaka University, has demanded that election results be suspended and a fresh election be organized if allegations of irregularities and manipulation in the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election are proven true.

Sada Dal believes that "just as illegal elections held during the fascist era dealt a severe blow to people's democratic rights, if proper measures are not taken through impartial investigation, the 2025 Ducsu election will also find its place in history as a farcical and disgraceful election that stripped DU students of their voting rights."

On Friday, in a statement issued by DU Sada Dal Convener Professor Dr Morshed Hasan Khan, Joint Convener Professor Dr Abdus Salam, and Professor Dr Md Abul Kalam Sarkar, they said that recent investigative reports on private television channels have presented evidence of extensive "irregularities and manipulation" in the Ducsu election. The picture presented in these reports has "seriously damaged Dhaka University's democratic values and reputation."

The statement said that the DU administration must immediately provide clear explanations regarding the areas where allegations of manipulation in the Ducsu election have been raised. "If necessary, an impartial investigation committee must be formed with nominated members from within the university or from outside the university, and the committee's report must be published as quickly as possible."

Sada Dal has demanded exemplary punishment for those involved if the allegations are proven. Additionally, "if the allegations are proven true, the election results must be suspended and a fresh, free, fair, and impartial election must be organized. Otherwise, questions about the legitimacy of this election will remain."

Furthermore, if proper investigation is not conducted, Sada Dal stated that it "will find its place in history as a farcical and disgraceful election that stripped DU students of their voting rights."

Topics:

Ducsu Election 2025
Read More

Chhatra Dal demands full CCTV review, alleges Ducsu polls irregularities

Bangladesh Students’ Union alleges 12 irregularities in Ducsu polls

DU refuses to release Ducsu voter lists, calls CCTV footage ‘confidential’

Ducsu losing candidates file complaints over ballot security, voter attendance issues

Chhatra Dal questions ballot security in Ducsu polls, alleges 11 irregularities

Rizvi warns of rising ‘dangerous forces’ endangering democracy

Latest News

UNGA: Prof Yunus seeks a future without autocrats, safeguarding power for people

Red July demands health adviser's removal, cites lack of sector experience

Netanyahu: Palestinian State would be national suicide for Israel

Teesta Bridge embankment collapse sparks fear of highway cut-off, mass displacement

NCP directs formation of monitoring teams for Durga Puja

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x