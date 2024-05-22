Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Minister: MP Anar murder premeditated, 3 arrested in Bangladesh

Police forces of two countries working together, Asaduzzaman Khan says

File image of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 May 2024, 05:07 PM

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata was premeditated, and "three people have been arrested in this connection."

The minister, however, refrained from sharing further information “for the sake of investigation," while talking to reporters at his Dhanmondi residence on Wednesady, hours after news broke that the MP had been found murdered in New Town, Kolkata, India.

"The information we have so far is that people of our country are involved in the killing," UNB quoted the minister as saying. 

The police forces of the two countries were working together on the matter, Asaduzzaman said, adding that the murder would not affect Dhaka-Delhi relations in any way.

“All information, including the motive, where the murder occurred and who was involved in it, we will let you (journalists) know,” he said.

Police reportedly recovered the body of Md Anwarul Azim Anar, lawmaker for Jhenaidah-4 and president of Kaliganj upazila Awami League, from New Town, Kolkata, India, on Wednesady, after he went to the country for treatment earlier this month.

The Kolkata Police says the murder was planned. 

