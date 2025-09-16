Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Nahid Islam to testify against 3 including Hasina, Kamal

Prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused

Collage of Nahid Islam, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 12:51 PM

Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), will testify against three including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in the crimes against humanity case centering on the July uprising.

According to the prosecution, he will appear before the International Crimes Tribunal after 2:30pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, at the start of tribunal proceedings, Mahmudur Rahman, editor of "Amar Desh", will deliver the remaining portion of his testimony. After his testimony, he will be cross-examined by state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain on behalf of Sheikh Hasina and Kamal. Nahid Islam’s deposition will follow.

On July 10, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun admitted guilt for crimes against humanity committed during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

That day, he told the International Crimes Tribunal: “The allegations of killings and mass killings brought against us during the July–August movement are true. I am pleading guilty. As a state approver, I want to present before the court the details of the crimes committed during the July–August movement. I want to assist the court in uncovering the truth.”

Mamun made this statement during the indictment hearing before the three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar.

On the same day, International Crimes Tribunal-1 formally indicted three accused, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and rejected their discharge petitions.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused. The formal indictment runs 8,747 pages: 2,018 pages of sources, 4,005 pages of seizure lists and documentary evidence, and 2,724 pages of descriptions of the martyrs’ list. 81 witnesses have been included.

Topics:

Sheikh HasinaAsaduzzaman KhanInternational Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Nahid IslamNational Citizen Party
Read More

‘Hasina, others to face ICT arguments soon in crimes against humanity case’

Akhtar Hossain: National Charter must be named ‘July Charter’

‘Silent consensus to kill Mahfuj Alam within govt, advisory council’

FT documentary: 234B stole from Bangladesh during Hasina’s tenure

DMP bans rallies around CJ residence, justice complex, SC, ICT

Tajul: Democracy won in Ducsu elections

Latest News

World Bank: Bangladesh faces health, economic risks from rising temperature

Series of drowning incidents claim lives of five in Satkhira

Yunus visits Dhakeshwari National Temple

Mother-son killed in Bogra road crash

DIG Rezaul: Perpetrators of Faridpur violence to be brought to book

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x