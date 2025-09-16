Nahid Islam to testify against 3 including Hasina, Kamal

Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), will testify against three including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, in the crimes against humanity case centering on the July uprising.

According to the prosecution, he will appear before the International Crimes Tribunal after 2:30pm on Tuesday.

Earlier, at the start of tribunal proceedings, Mahmudur Rahman, editor of "Amar Desh", will deliver the remaining portion of his testimony. After his testimony, he will be cross-examined by state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain on behalf of Sheikh Hasina and Kamal. Nahid Islam’s deposition will follow.

On July 10, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun admitted guilt for crimes against humanity committed during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

That day, he told the International Crimes Tribunal: “The allegations of killings and mass killings brought against us during the July–August movement are true. I am pleading guilty. As a state approver, I want to present before the court the details of the crimes committed during the July–August movement. I want to assist the court in uncovering the truth.”

Mamun made this statement during the indictment hearing before the three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar.

On the same day, International Crimes Tribunal-1 formally indicted three accused, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and rejected their discharge petitions.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity against the three accused. The formal indictment runs 8,747 pages: 2,018 pages of sources, 4,005 pages of seizure lists and documentary evidence, and 2,724 pages of descriptions of the martyrs’ list. 81 witnesses have been included.