Dhaka Tribune
Tajul: Hasina the nucleus of all crimes

Tajul said this during the opening statement in a case against Hasina and two others

ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam delivers opening statement on Sunday, August 3, 2025, in a case over crimes against humanity against Sheikh Hasina and 2 others. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 04:50 PM

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam on Sunday described ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina as “the nucleus of all crimes”.

Tajul said this while speaking during the opening statement in a case filed against Hasina and two others over crimes against humanity linked to the anti-discrimination student movement.

The trial proceedings began at the International Crimes Tribunal-1, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder and comprising a three-member panel.

The session was broadcast live on the tribunal’s official Facebook page.

Apart from Hasina, the other accused in this case include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who alone has confessed to crimes against humanity and agreed to testify.

Mamun has become an “approver”—an accused who admits guilt and provides a factual account of the incident, typically serving as a state witness.

The prosecution brought five charges against the accused.

Previously, July 7 was set as the date for delivering the order on framing charges against Hasina and the other two accused.

While Mamun is currently under arrest, Hasina and Asaduzzaman remain fugitives.

On the day of the hearing, state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain filed petitions seeking their discharge.

On July 10, the tribunal formally indicted Hasina, Asaduzzaman and Mamun—rejecting the discharge pleas.

The three-member panel of International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, issued the order.

The other members of the panel are Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

Tajul Islam appeared for the prosecution.

Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are currently absconding and were represented by state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain.

Sheikh HasinaAsaduzzaman KhanChowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun
