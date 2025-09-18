ICT hears Nahid Islam's testimony against Sheikh Hasina

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and a key figure in the July uprising, on Thursday concluded his testimony before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 in a case involving alleged crimes against humanity committed by former ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, began hearing Nahid's deposition on Wednesday. His testimony concluded on Thursday.

Nahid, who also previously served as the Information and Broadcasting minister, is one of the prosecution's most high-profile witnesses in the case. He is expected to be cross-examined later on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam along with prosecutors Mizanul Islam and Gazi MH Tamim represented the state while Advocate Amir Hossain represented Sheikh Hasina and Kamal.

Advocate Zayed Bin Amzad stood for the detained former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun. The tribunal formally framed charges against all three accused on July 10 and subsequently ordered the commencement of the trial.

At a later stage of the proceedings, former IGP Mamun applied to become a state witness by pleading guilty. The tribunal accepted his application, and he was subsequently presented as the 36th witness in the case.



Besides, Sheikh Hasina is facing two more cases at the ICT. One accuses her of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings during 15-and-a-half-year of the Awami League's regime.

The other involves allegations of mass killings during a Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Square in the capital's Motijheel area.