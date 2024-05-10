Bailey Road fire: Kacchi Bhai owner sent to jail after 2-day remand

Sohel Siraj, owner of Kacchi Bhai Restaurant, has been sent to jail after a two-day remand in a a case filed over the deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka on February 29 that claimed 46 lives.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid gave this order after the hearing on Friday.

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed Sohel Siraj on a two-day police remand.

After expiry of the remand, he was produced before to the court.

Police arrested Sohel at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday as he returned from Malaysia.

The immigration police caught Sohel Siraj just after he reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday night.

Later, Sohel Siraj was handed over to CID.

He had fled the country immediately after the fire incident at his restaurant on Bailey Road.

With the latest arrest, seven people have been caught over the incident that took place on February 29.

Forty-six people, including 18 women and eight children, died in the fire at the building that housed “Kacchi Bhai” and several other eateries.

On March 1, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Ramna Model Police Station, filed the case against Amin Mohammad Group and three others, bringing allegations of causing death by negligence and attempted murder.