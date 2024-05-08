Kacchi Bhai owner placed on 2-day remand over Bailey Road fire

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed Sohel Siraj, owner of "Kacchi Bhai" restaurant, on a two-day police remand in connection with a case filed over the deadly fire at the Green Cozy Cottage shopping mall on Bailey Road in Dhaka on February 29 that claimed 46 lives.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order after investigation officer Masud Parvez, an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), produced him before the court with a five-day remand prayer

Police arrested Sohel at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday as he returned from Malaysia.

The immigration police caught Sohel Siraj just after he reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday night.

Later, Sohel Siraj was handed over to CID.

He had fled the country immediately after the fire incident at his restaurant on the Bailey Road.

With the latest arrest, seven people have been caught over the incident that took place on February 29.

Forty-six people, including 18 women and eight children, died in the fire at the building that housed “Kacchi Bhai” and several other eateries.

On March 1, Mohammad Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Ramna Model Police Station, filed the case against Amin Mohammad Group and three others, bringing allegations of causing death by negligence and attempted murder.