MP Anar murder: Bangladesh, Indian police working closely

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said that Bangladesh police are collaborating closely with the Kolkata police and Indian authorities regarding the death of Md Anwarul Azim Anar, lawmaker for Jhenaidah-4 and president of Kaliganj upazila Awami League.

"The news of Anar's death has not been officially confirmed by the relevant Indian police authorities through our embassy. We understand that they are investigating," the IGP said at a press briefing in the capital on Wednesday.

When asked if Anar was killed, the IGP responded: We are working on it. Once we get any information, we will disclose it.

Anwarul Azim Anar has been accused of involvement in hundi, women trafficking, and gold smuggling. When questioned about these allegations, the IGP said: "Indian police are working on this matter as well as us. It is early to comment on this. The situation will become clearer in due course."

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the Bangladesh government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.