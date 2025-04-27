Monday, April 28, 2025

Bangladeshi national shot dead by BSF

Indian police from the Bagdah police station later recovered the body

File image of BSF border. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 03:16 PM

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly shot a Bangladeshi to death at 24 Parganas of West Bengal early Sunday.

The deceased is suspected to be Obaidur Rahman, 37, son of Hanif Mondol from Gopalpur village in Maheshpur upazila of bordering Jhenaidah district.

However, Lt Col Rafiqul Alam, commandant of the Maheshpur-58 BGB Battalion, said that a body was found on the Indian side, but it was still not clear whether the deceased was Bangladeshi or Indian.

Locals said a group of seven to eight people from Gopalpur reportedly crossed into India on Saturday night and they encountered BSF members around 1:30am, who allegedly opened fire on them.

While most of the group managed to flee back into Bangladesh, Obaidur and another could not, locals said.

In the morning, local residents in Madhupur, 24 Parganas, spotted the body and Indian police from the Bagda police station subsequently recovered it.

Yasmin Monira, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Maheshpur, said she had been informed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the body lying on Indian soil.

The whereabouts of the missing person remain unknown.

jhenaidah Border Security Force (BSF) Indian police
