MP Anar’s body peeled, minced and disposed of by four men

In a shocking revelation, sources at the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) have detailed the brutal murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who was allegedly skinned and dismembered before his remains were scattered across Kolkata.

The gruesome details emerged on May 24 as sources affiliated with the West Bengal CID spoke to an Indian news agency following the arrest of a key suspect, Jihad Hawladar, in connection with the case.

Jihad, a professional butcher from Barakpur of Digholia upazila of Khulna, was residing illegally in Mumbai.

He was reportedly hired by Md Aktaruzzaman Shaheen, a US citizen and friend of the slain Awami League MP.

The CID claimed that Aktaruzzaman orchestrated the murder at his rented accommodation in Kolkata’s New Town area, spending five crore rupees to execute the plan.

Jihad, who had been staying at a hotel near Kolkata International Airport, confessed during interrogation that he, along with four other Bangladeshis, smothered and killed Anwarul Azim Anar.

The murder was allegedly carried out on Aktaruzzaman’s orders.

To conceal Anar’s identity, the assailants skinned his body, minced the flesh, and broke his bones into pieces, subsequently packing them into plastic bags.

The killers then used various modes of transport to dispose of the remains across different locations in Kolkata.

The MP was last seen entering the New Town flat, which was rented by an excise department employee to Aktaruzzaman.

The CID’s investigation continues as it works to uncover further details and bring all perpetrators to justice.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

After that, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.