Friday, May 24, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

MP Anar murder: 3 put on 8-day remand

Earlier DB had sought 10-day remand period for interrogation

The court granted eight-day remand to the three accused arrested in the kidnapping case on Friday, May 24, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 24 May 2024, 04:25 PM

A Dhaka court has granted the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) an eight-day remand period for the three arrestees for their involvement in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi granted the remand the remand period. 

The arrestees are Amanullah Aman, Sylista Rahman and Faisal Ali.

Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of DB's Wari division, confirmed the information on Friday. 

Earlier, the DB had sought a 10-day remand period to interrogate the arrestees.

He said that the three arrested in the murder of MP Anar will be produced before the court on Friday and a 10-day remand will be sought. They will be interrogated until sufficient information is obtained from them.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening.  However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.

Topics:

Anwarul Azim Anar
Read More

MP Anar’s daughter: Why my father cut to pieces?

MP Anar’s daughter: PM will ensure justice for my father's murder

MP Anar murder: Another suspect held in India

MP Anar murder: DB to seek 10-day remand for 3 arrestees

Kolkata police claim recovering dismembered body part of MP Azim

Are Amanullah, extremist leader Shimul the same person?

Latest News

MP Anar’s daughter: Why my father cut to pieces?

France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire after Euro 2024

President, PM pay tributes to poet Nazrul on birth anniversary

Govt expects 21m cubic feet gas from Kailashtila gas well-8 per day

Woman attempts suicide in post office after not getting deposited money

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x