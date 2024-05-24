MP Anar murder: 3 put on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) an eight-day remand period for the three arrestees for their involvement in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi granted the remand the remand period.

The arrestees are Amanullah Aman, Sylista Rahman and Faisal Ali.

Shahidur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner of DB's Wari division, confirmed the information on Friday.

Earlier, the DB had sought a 10-day remand period to interrogate the arrestees.

He said that the three arrested in the murder of MP Anar will be produced before the court on Friday and a 10-day remand will be sought. They will be interrogated until sufficient information is obtained from them.

According to sources, the MP crossed the Darshana-Gede border into India for treatment on May 12. Anar went to his Indian friend Gopal Biswas’s home in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

The following day, he went out at noon to see a doctor and was supposed to return in the evening. However, he apparently went to Delhi instead and sent a WhatsApp message to Biswas, saying he would call if necessary.

Since then, he could not be reached by phone.

Eventually, the government confirmed his death on Wednesday, quoting Indian police.